WWE Hall of Famer "Superstar" Billy Graham took to Facebook today and blasted WWE Chairman Vince McMahon.

As noted last week, former WWE talent Vickie Guerrero stated during her recent "Excuse Me!" podcast with guest David Benoit that apparently WWE wasn't providing her with any podcast guests because they found out about her recent AEW gig. Vickie said things had been going smooth until WWE found about how she was the guest commentator for the AEW Dark tapings back in December in Garland, Texas.

Graham referred to Vickie going on the recent cruise hosted by AEW World Champion Chris Jericho as the reason for the heat. He went on and knocked Vince for returning to the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia this week for WWE Super ShowDown.

"This scumbag bastard Vince McMahon has blocked Vickie Guerrero from using any of his so called 'superstars' on her Podcast because she went on a AEW Chris Jericho Cruise Ship Tour," Graham wrote on Facebook. "This man has to be the single most evil human being walking the face of the earth. To deny a woman's right to make a living when her husband gave his life for this unworthy pile of dung."

Graham continued, "He won't let her have any of his talent to simply sit and talk on a Podcast, while this coming Thursday, Febuary 27 he will be putting on a show in Saudi Arabia with his partner the Saudi Crown Prince, Mohamed bin Salam who will be paying 50 million dollars for this one night show and oh yes, personally ordered the murder and dismemberment of American journalist Jamal Khashoggi. The ever greedy Vince will take 50 million dollars soaked in Khashoggi's blood , but wont let Vickie Guerrero make some nickles and dimes doing a Podcast.

"What a two face, selfish bastard that will burn in Hell. ... Please forward this post to any podcast, wrestling news site, radio talk show, or anyone else that needs to be aware of the real way the WWE treats women like Vickie Guerrero in the work force."

Vickie also mentioned how WWE officials now refuse to talk to her and are no longer replying to her e-mails due to the AEW work she picked up.

"I have the podcast now and I had asked to interview some Superstars for my podcast, and they found out I went to AEW and now they don't even talk to me," Vickie said. (H/T to Cultaholic) "Between me and you (David Benoit), they didn't call me for two years, I haven't heard from them, what did they expect me to do? Just to sit here and wait for them to call so I could do some work?

"I love wrestling. I love to work in the ring. And if someone is giving me an opportunity to go and show up and have some fun, then I should be able to because I'm not obligated to anybody. I saw that I pissed in their Cheerios, so be it."

There's still no word on if AEW interest in using Guerrero in the future, but she lives in the Garland, TX area and that's likely why she was brought in for the Dark tapings last year. Vickie's WWE future also remains up in the air. She left WWE in 2014 and made just a few appearances in 2016. She was a surprise entrant in the 2018 Women's Royal Rumble Match, and later made a special appearance at the SmackDown 1000 special in October 2018. She has not returned since then.