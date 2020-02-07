WWE NXT Superstar Taynara Conti is reportedly on her way out of the company after a disagreement with management.

Conti reportedly left the company in mid-January, according to the Wrestling Observer and Fightful Select.

According to WrestleBR, Conti reportedly refused to work the Women's Battle Royal main event on the January 15 NXT episode on the USA Network, which saw Bianca Belair win to earn the "Takeover: Portland" title shot from NXT Women's Champion Rhea Ripley. It's unclear if Conti actually walked out of the company, but WrestleBR confirmed that she is still under contract.

Besides her actual handle, Conti has removed any references to WWE from her Twitter page. She still lists herself as a WWE NXT Superstar in her Instagram bio.

The 24 year old Conti has been with WWE since in 2016. She made her in-ring debut for live events and TV in 2017. Conti lost to Lacey Evans in the first round of the 2017 Mae Young Classic. She then lost to Lacey Lane in the second round of the 2018 Mae Young Classic. Conti also competed in the WrestleMania Women's Battle Royal at WrestleMania 34 in 2018. She has a black belt in judo and a blue belt in Brazilian jiu-jitsu.

There's no word yet on if WWE plans to let Conti go from her contract. Stay tuned for updates on her WWE status.