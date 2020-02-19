A big women's Steel Cage match has been announced for the March 4 WWE NXT episode on the USA Network.

The match will see Dakota Kai take on Tegan Nox. NXT General Manager William Regal announced the match on tonight's show, a response to Raquel Gonzalez helping Kai defeat Nox in the Street Fight at Sunday's "Takeover: Portland" event.

Raquel spoke about helping Kai during the same backstage segment on tonight's NXT episode, as seen below. Raquel said Nox got every opportunity while Kai was pushed aside, and she knows what that feels like because she sat at the WWE Performance Center for years and watched others get opportunities before her. Raquel continued and said Kai was deemed an outcast for standing up for herself, but that won't happen anymore. Kai said Raquel proved to her at Takeover that she has her back more than anyone else ever has, and for that, Kai has Raquel's back now. Kai added that together they are untouchable.

You can see a few shots from the segment below: