Impact World Heavyweight Champion Tessa Blanchard took to Twitter this afternoon and borrowed a line from RAW Women's Champion Becky Lynch.

Tonight's Impact episode on AXS TV will feature Tessa challenging Ace Austin for his X Division Title. Tessa's World Title will not be on the line. She teased a possible run with both titles as Tessa Two Belts.

She wrote, "Tessa Two Belts?"

Lynch has not responded to Tessa's tweet as of this writing, but it's possible she's seen the tweet as many fans tagged her in their replies on Twitter.

You can see the full tweet and graphic for tonight's match below: