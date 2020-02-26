Two women will compete for the Impact Wrestling World Heavyweight Title for the first time during next week's Impact episode on AXS TV.

Impact officially announced today that Impact World Champion Tessa Blanchard will defend her title against Taya Valkyrie on next Tuesday's episode.

Last night's Impact main event saw Tessa challenge X Division Champion Ace Austin for his title. The match ended in a DQ when Taya attacked Tessa out of nowhere. Taya beat Tessa down and left her laying to end the show.

Impact has announced the following matches for next Tuesday:

* Tessa Blanchard defends the Impact World Title against Taya Valkyrie

* Havok vs. Su Yung in a No DQ match

* Joey Ryan vs. Acey Romero

* Petey Williams vs. Moose

* Impact World Tag Team Champions The North vs. TJP and Fallah Bahh in a non-title match