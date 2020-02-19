WWE has announced that The Bella Twins will be returning to TV during this Friday's SmackDown on FOX. They will appear as guests on "A Moment of Bliss" with Alexa Bliss and Nikki Cross.

There's no word yet on why the pregnant Bellas are appearing on SmackDown, but they have been rumored for the 2020 WWE Hall of Fame Class.

WWE also announced a big eight-man match for SmackDown with The Usos and SmackDown Tag Team Champions The New Day vs. John Morrison, The Miz, Dolph Ziggler and Robert Roode.

Below is the updated line-up for Friday's SmackDown from the Gila River Arena in Glendale, Arizona:

* WWE Hall of Famer Bill Goldberg appears live

* Renee Young hosts sitdown interview with Lacey Evans

* Carmella vs. Naomi with the winner challenging SmackDown Women's Champion Bayley at Super ShowDown

* The Bella Twins on "A Moment of Bliss"

* The Usos and SmackDown Tag Team Champions The New Day vs. John Morrison, The Miz, Dolph Ziggler and Robert Roode

Stay tuned for updates on this week's SmackDown and remember to join us for live coverage at 8pm ET on Friday.