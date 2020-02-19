Ring of Honor has announced The Briscoes vs. Dalton Castle and Joe Hendry for the upcoming ROH 18th Anniversary pay-per-view.

ROH's 18th Anniversary pay-per-view takes place on Friday, March 13 from Sam's Town Live in Las Vegas.

Below is the updated card for the pay-per-view:

ROH World Television Title Match

Bandido vs. Dragon Lee (c)

ROH World Tag Team Titles Match

Marty Scurll and Flip Gordon vs. Jay Lethal and Jonathan Gresham (c)

Slex vs. Adam Brooks in his debut

The Briscoes vs. Joe Hendry and Dalton Castle