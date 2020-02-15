- Above is the third episode of the new four-part docuseries on WWE NXT Superstar Tegan Nox from the WWE Performance Center YouTube channel. This episode looks at the mental struggle Nox faced during her knee injury and the motivation she received from watching Captain Marvel. Nox talks about how the movie inspired her to get out of a dark place. Nox will face Dakota Kai in a Street Fight at tomorrow's NXT "Takeover: Portland" event.

- The dark main event after this week's WWE 205 Live tapings at the Rogers Arena in Vancouver, British Columbia saw WWE Universal Champion "The Fiend" Bray Wyatt retain the title over King Baron Corbin. The Fiend squashed Corbin in under 5 minutes, putting him away with Sister Abigail and the Mandible Claw.

- Next Friday's WWE SmackDown on FOX episode will feature Renee Young hosting an interview with Lacey Evans. WWE's preview for the segment noted that Evans has been relatively quiet since her Royal Rumble loss to SmackDown Women's Champion Bayley, but she will break that silence in her exclusive sit-down interview with Young.

Evans tweeted on the segment and wrote, "Looorrrdddd. Tea time with Lacey. [hugging face emoji] @ReneeYoungWWE Wear your best dress ya nasty [nail polish emoji] [woman's hat emoji] [heart emoji] #LimitlessLady #SassySouthernbelle #KeepinItClassy #SmackDownOnFox"

Renee responded and asked, "Can you bring me something appropriate?? [woman's hat emoji]"

As noted, next Friday's Super ShowDown go-home edition of SmackDown from the Gila River Arena in Glendale, Arizona will also feature an appearance by WWE Hall of Famer Bill Goldberg. There will also be a Naomi vs. Carmella singles match with the winner going on to Super ShowDown in Saudi Arabia to challenge Bayley for the title.

