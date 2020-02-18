Ring of Honor recently announced that former ROH World Tag Team Champions The Havana Pitbulls (Rocky Romero and Ricky Reyes) will face MexaBlood (Bandido and Flamita) at ROH Past vs. Present in Las Vegas.

Romero and Reyes will team together for the first time in nearly 13 years.

During their ROH run, The Havana Pitbulls won matches against Roderick Strong and Jack Evans, CM Punk and Steve Cornino, and Dan Maff and BJ Whitmer. They also held the ROH World Tag Team Championship for 196 days.

ROH Past vs. Present will be on March 14 at Sam's Town Live.

Below is an updated card for ROH Past vs. Present:

* Jay Briscoe vs. Mark Briscoe

* Jay Lethal vs. Xavier

* Generation Next (Matt Sydal and Alex Shelley) vs. Villain Enterprises (Marty Scurll and Flip Gordon)

* Homicide vs. Brody King

* Havana Pitbulls vs. MexaBlood

* Doug Williams vs. Jonathan Gresham

* Delirious and Grizzly Redwood vs. Dalton Castle and Joe Hendry



