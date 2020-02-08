The IIconics were reportedly pulled from WWE TV several weeks back.

There's no word yet on why the decision was made, but Dave Meltzer noted on Twitter that WWE officials may have pulled The IIconics from TV to re-package them. The idea was that they would be back, but there's no known timetable for their returns, and no word on what the re-package could consist of.

Peyton Royce and Billie Kay haven't wrestled since their loss to Charlotte Flair and RAW Women's Champion Becky Lynch on the November 18 RAW episode. They did appear the next week for a pre-taped WWE Shop Black Friday segment with R-Truth. It looks like Kay and Royce have also been pulled from WWE live event action as well. They did work the homecoming live events in Australia last October, but that was it.

Stay tuned for updates on the returns of The IIconics, who have remained active on social media while out of action.

As seen below, a fan tweeted that they miss seeing the former WWE Women's Tag Team Champions on TV this week.

Peyton responded, "We miss you too [face with stuck out tongue emoji]"

Peyton also commented on last night's SmackDown Fatal 4 Way main event, which saw Carmella defeat Dana Brooke, Alexa Bliss and Naomi to earn a future title shot from SmackDown Women's Champion Bayley.

She wrote, "This was great! Congrats ladies [clapping hands emoji] @CarmellaWWE @AlexaBliss_WWE @NaomiWWE @DanaBrookeWWE"