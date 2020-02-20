- This week's WWE NXT episode saw the relaunch of The Robert Stone Brand as Chelsea Green defeated Kayden Carter in a rematch from a few weeks ago when Green lost her official in-ring TV debut with Stone at ringside. Above is post-show video of Green and Stone talking to Kat Marino, and below is video from the Green vs. Carter match, which included Bianca Belair interrupting to issue a warning to Charlotte Flair.

Marino pointed to how Stone interfered to help Green win this week, and asked if this will be a trend we see going forward in Green's matches.

"Kat, the only trend going on right now is Chelsea Green on Twitter," Stone responded. "Because did you see that victory? I mean, it was huge, and here's the deal - Robert Stone isn't a businessman. I'm a business, man. That's what The Robert Stone Brand is, and tonight Chelsea didn't just show that she's a great athlete, she showed everyone that she's capable of even more than that."

Chelsea added, "That's right, and look here Kat - this win was just the first of many for the face of the women's division. Let's go celebrate."

- NXT Superstar Killian Dain turns 35 years old today while WWE Hall of Famer Antonio Inoki turns 77 and Impact Hall of Famer Gail Kim turns 43. Also, today would have been the 99th birthday of WWE Hall of Famer "The Nature Boy" Buddy Rogers.

- It looks like we'll be seeing more of NXT UK Superstars Zack Gibson and James Drake, The Grizzled Young Veterans, on the main NXT brand. After making it to the finals of the 2020 Dusty Rhodes Tag Team Classic but losing to new NXT Tag Team Champions The BroserWeights a few weeks back, Gibson and Drake were back on NXT TV this week for a win over Joaquin Wilde and Raul Mendoza. Besides their matches in the Dusty Classic, this week's win over Wilde and Mendoza was the first main NXT TV match for Drake and Gibson.

After the match, the first-ever NXT UK Tag Team Champions cut an in-ring promo and said the land of the free and the home of the brave is really the land of the neck-beard and the home of the ignorant. They also warned that they were here on the main NXT brand to take over now that they've dominated the NXT UK brand, and predicted that they will soon be known as the #1 tag team in the world. Later in the show WWE aired a backstage promo from The Forgotten Sons - Jaxson Ryker, Wesley Blake, and Steve Cutler. Ryker said this is the land of the free because of the brave, and it's about time The Forgotten Sons beat that idea into The Grizzled Young Vets.

The feud continued on Twitter after the show with Ryker and Drake making tweets, adding to speculation on an upcoming Forgotten Sons vs. Grizzled Young Vets match on NXT TV. Drake first posted an American flag emoji and Ryker, who is a veteran of the United States Marine Corps as is Cutler, responded.

Ryker posted the promo that aired on NXT and wrote, "Grizzled Young Veterans... You want to put us on notice. Message received. #ForgottenNoMore [email protected] [email protected] [email protected]"

Cutler re-tweeted Ryker's post and added, "Land of the free because of the brave. #ForgottenSons @WWENXT #WWENXT"

You can see the related tweets below, along with a few shots from the match:

Shut up. — Mr. Mayhem (@JamesDrake_GYT) February 20, 2020