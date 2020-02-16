In the video below, The Rock posted a short documentary of last year's visit to the WWE Performance Center in Orlando, Florida to check out the training facility and speak with talent.

As noted, Rock's daughter, Simone Johnson, was recently signed to WWE and is also currently at the Performance Center.

Along with the video, The Rock wrote in the caption:

"Thank you @wwenxt @wwe students for giving me your time & minds. Challenge yourself to greatness, listen to your gut, check your ego at the door, be kind, be grateful and always block out the noise. These were my principles I applied to my pro wrestling career.

"But I also learned to apply them to something much bigger than wrestling or Hollywood — life. I want you to do the same. Good luck, thank you for your time and always be the hardest workers in the room. And most of all, have fun. #squaredcircleDNA #nxt #peopleschamp"