Atomic Revolutionary Wrestling held its three year anniversary at the Space Coast Convention Center in Cocoa, Florida on February 21.

The event featured former ECW star The Sandman, who apparently botched the finish of the Atomic Next Level Championship match that also included Shannon Moore, Chico Adams, and Vertigo. He then went on a "drunken unscripted rant" afterwards.

The promotion has since uploaded the video on its YouTube channel and provided more about what happened that night:

"Pulling the curtain back to let the world know the original scheduled match of The Sandman vs. Shannon Moore vs. Chico Adams vs. Vertigo (C) for the Atomic Next Level Championship was scheduled to go 12-15 minutes. The Sandman was drunk and botched the finish, ending the match in under 3 minutes and proceeded to grab a microphone and go on a drunken unscripted rant and try to play matchmaker. In the night he also called the town 'Orlando' when he was actually in Cocoa, Florida. "Aside from the many backstage problems, including sexually harassing some of the women wrestlers and insulting the talent on the card, causing damages to the venue and nearly getting into a backstage altercation with talent...this is what occurred in the ring, in front of the curtain. Unprofessional is an understatement with his drunken behavior. Needless to say, we will NEVER work with The Sandman again. Enjoy!"

You can check out what went down in the video above (Note: not safe for work).

Erik Garcia contributed to this article.