WWE has announced that RAW Tag Team Champions Seth Rollins and Murphy will defend their titles against The Street Profits at WWE Super ShowDown in Saudi Arabia.

WWE returns to the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia on Thursday, February 27 for Super ShowDown from Mohammed Abdou Arena at The Boulevard in Riyadh. The event will air live on the WWE Network at 12pm ET, and we will have live coverage as it happens.

Below is the current announced card for WWE Super ShowDown 2020:

WWE Title Match

Ricochet vs. Brock Lesnar (c)

WWE Universal Title Match

Bill Goldberg vs. "The Fiend" Bray Wyatt (c)

RAW Tag Team Titles Match

The Street Profits vs. Seth Rollins and Murphy (c)

SmackDown Tag Team Titles Match

John Morrison and The Miz vs. The New Day (c)

SmackDown Women's Title Match

Carmella or Naomi vs. Bayley (c)

Gauntlet Match for the Tuwaiq Mountain Trophy

AJ Styles, R-Truth, Rusev, Bobby Lashley, Erick Rowan, WWE United States Champion Andrade

Steel Cage Match

King Baron Corbin vs. Roman Reigns