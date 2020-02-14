AJ Styles vs. The Undertaker is reportedly being planned for WrestleMania 36, according to Dave Meltzer of F4Wonline.com. WrestleZone first reported the news on Thursday.

As noted, Styles has been out of action with a separated shoulder, but the hope among WWE officials and Styles is that he will be good to go for The Grandest Stage of Them All. Styles is currently scheduled to return to the ring at WWE Super ShowDown in Saudi Arabia on February 27, competing in a Gauntlet Match for the Tuwaiq Mountain Trophy with WWE United States Champion Andrade, Erick Rowan, R-Truth, Rusev, and Bobby Lashley.

There's no word yet on how WWE plans on getting to Taker vs. Styles at WrestleMania 36, but we could see Taker return to TV after Super ShowDown to begin that build.

Stay tuned for more rumors and updates on WrestleMania 36.