The Undertaker won the first-ever Tuwaiq Mountain Trophy Gauntlet Match at WWE Super ShowDown in Saudi Arabia earlier today.
The match started with R-Truth and Bobby Lashley. Truth would eliminate Lashley and WWE United States Champion Andrade, then Erick Rowan was eliminated via disqualification. Styles came out next and made Truth submit to eliminate him.
Rey Mysterio was to be the final entrant but Luke Gallows and Karl Anderson attacked him backstage. AJ was preparing to win by forfeit until we saw The Undertaker take out Gallows and Anderson backstage. Taker then marched to the ring and faced off with AJ.
Taker quickly hit a chokeslam and crossed AJ's arms for the pin, still wearing his coat and hat. Taker was then declared the winner of the match.
Taker vs. Styles is rumored for WrestleMania 36 in April.
Below are a few shots of today's Gauntlet Match from the Mohammed Abdou Arena at The Boulevard in Riyadh, Saudi Arabia:
Here are the rules for the first-ever Tuwaiq Trophy #GauntletMatch... and it kicks off #WWESSD LIVE RIGHT NOW on @WWENetwork! pic.twitter.com/B72Of5P7KG— WWE Network (@WWENetwork) February 27, 2020
Weigh in.— WWE Universe (@WWEUniverse) February 27, 2020
The WINNER of the prestigious Tuwaiq Trophy will be _________.#WWESSD pic.twitter.com/9dka6mj3qf
WHAT'S UP?!@RonKillings is lookin' to add some prestigious hardware to his collection at #WWESSD! pic.twitter.com/HVpYQ2kUdG— WWE (@WWE) February 27, 2020
Lana è diventata Lala dei teletubbies pic.twitter.com/d3PsDh1Put— The Architect (@C19official) February 27, 2020
?? ??#WWESSD @fightbobby pic.twitter.com/DwlQsJ339Y— WWE Universe (@WWEUniverse) February 27, 2020
You won't find many that hit HARDER than @fightbobby. #WWESSD #GauntletMatch pic.twitter.com/w9x2ojfONS— WWE Universe (@WWEUniverse) February 27, 2020
An IRATE @fightbobby isn't taking this loss lightly...@RonKillings has advanced in this #GauntletMatch! #WWESSD pic.twitter.com/KrA94HuHin— WWE (@WWE) February 27, 2020
.@RonKillings pays homage to his "childhood hero" @JohnCena during the Tuwaiq Trophy Gauntlet match at #WWESSD! pic.twitter.com/YwfSeDAt7s— WWE (@WWE) February 27, 2020
Look who's coming to pick the BONES of @RonKillings...#WWESSD @AndradeCienWWE pic.twitter.com/lNiZTM46Cb— WWE (@WWE) February 27, 2020
Safe to assume @AndradeCienWWE thought he'd be DONE with @RonKillings by now... #WWESSD pic.twitter.com/dxywIcxwIP— WWE Universe (@WWEUniverse) February 27, 2020
Amazingly, @RonKillings SURVIVED @AndradeCienWWE... but THIS can't be good.#WWESSD @ERICKROWAN pic.twitter.com/4B61cbVE8W— WWE (@WWE) February 27, 2020
NOT HIS PRECIOUS.#WWESSD @ERICKROWAN pic.twitter.com/1gZNN0DSm4— WWE Universe (@WWEUniverse) February 27, 2020
It may look like @RonKillings is done... but he's very much ALIVE in this #GauntletMatch thanks to a disqualification! #WWESSD pic.twitter.com/abpVCoRSup— WWE (@WWE) February 27, 2020
The PHENOMENAL ONE is about to seize this moment as the Tuwaiq Trophy #GauntletMatch continues LIVE on @WWENetwork!#WWESSD @AJStylesOrg pic.twitter.com/S0XadMmkFA— WWE Network (@WWENetwork) February 27, 2020
WHAT'S UP, MOTHER LOVERS?!#WWESSD @AJStylesOrg pic.twitter.com/VtbylSwE8E— WWE Universe (@WWEUniverse) February 27, 2020
Well, @AJStylesOrg has advanced, but... where's @reymysterio? #WWESSD #GauntletMatch pic.twitter.com/kdz2giNXjH— WWE (@WWE) February 27, 2020
#TheOC @LukeGallowsWWE & @KarlAndersonWWE are laying WASTE to @reymysterio backstage! #WWESSD pic.twitter.com/S0KLbdpPyP— WWE Universe (@WWEUniverse) February 27, 2020
WAIT. JUST. A MINUTE. #WWESSD pic.twitter.com/YpgqHgjnPQ— WWE (@WWE) February 27, 2020
THE UNDERTAKER IS LIVE AT #WWESSD! pic.twitter.com/CitfwnMiBY— WWE Network (@WWENetwork) February 27, 2020
Goosebumps.#WWESSD #Undertaker pic.twitter.com/UabOvrFfDa— WWE (@WWE) February 27, 2020
JUST LIKE THAT...— WWE (@WWE) February 27, 2020
The #Undertaker is the WINNER of the prestigious Tuwaiq Trophy at #WWESSD! pic.twitter.com/UJzlXKKRCe
It's official.#WWESSD #Undertaker pic.twitter.com/1pAznZ4rBR— WWE (@WWE) February 27, 2020
It looks like @AJStylesOrg has drawn the attention of #TheDeadman!— WWE (@WWE) February 27, 2020
The #Undertaker is HERE at #WWESSD! pic.twitter.com/oIBjsWswRv
Undertaker OUT. #WWESSD pic.twitter.com/rHP443thVL— WWE Universe (@WWEUniverse) February 27, 2020