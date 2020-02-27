The Undertaker won the first-ever Tuwaiq Mountain Trophy Gauntlet Match at WWE Super ShowDown in Saudi Arabia earlier today.

The match started with R-Truth and Bobby Lashley. Truth would eliminate Lashley and WWE United States Champion Andrade, then Erick Rowan was eliminated via disqualification. Styles came out next and made Truth submit to eliminate him.

Rey Mysterio was to be the final entrant but Luke Gallows and Karl Anderson attacked him backstage. AJ was preparing to win by forfeit until we saw The Undertaker take out Gallows and Anderson backstage. Taker then marched to the ring and faced off with AJ.

Taker quickly hit a chokeslam and crossed AJ's arms for the pin, still wearing his coat and hat. Taker was then declared the winner of the match.

Taker vs. Styles is rumored for WrestleMania 36 in April.

Below are a few shots of today's Gauntlet Match from the Mohammed Abdou Arena at The Boulevard in Riyadh, Saudi Arabia:

