Week 2 of the XFL kicks off today as the New York Guardians (1-0) visit the DC Defenders (1-0) at 2 pm ET on ABC. At 5 pm ET on FOX, the Seattle Dragons (0-1) host the Tampa Bay Vipers (0-1).

Games will continue tomorrow, beginning at 3 pm on ABC with the Los Angeles Wildcats (0-1) at home against the Dallas Renegades (0-1). The final game of the week will be the St. Louis BattleHawks (1-0) visiting the Houston Roughnecks (1-0) at 6 pm ET on FS1.

Like last week, WWE's Jonathan Coachman and Alyse Ashton hosted The XFL Pregame, which you can check out above. As noted, Charly Caruso will also be hosting an XFL social media show, debuting this week.