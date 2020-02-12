The Velveteen Dream will make his in-ring return during next Wednesday's WWE NXT episode on the USA Network.

It was announced on tonight's NXT episode that Dream vs. Roderick Strong will take place next Wednesday. Dream returned on last week's show after being out since last fall, and resumed his feud with Strong by taking out The Undisputed Era.

Next Wednesday's NXT episode will also feature Lio Rush vs. NXT Cruiserweight Champion Jordan Devlin with the title on the line. Rush defeated Angel Garza on this week's show to become the new #1 contender. Devlin then confronted Rush on the stage and warned him that he was about to be the next stop on the Jordan Devlin Cruiserweight Title tour.

In more news for next week's NXT episode, The Robert Stone Brand is set to relaunch. Stone and Chelsea Green appeared on this week's episode and revealed that Green will face Kayden Carter in a rematch from late January, which was Green's debut as Stone's first official client. Green says not online will there be a relaunch of the brand and a rematch against Carter, but next week's show will see her resurgence.

Stay tuned for updates on next Wednesday's NXT, which could be taped before Saturday's "Takeover: Portland" event as they usually do. Below are a few related shots from tonight, along with the current line-up for next week's episode, which will be the post-Takeover show: