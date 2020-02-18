Tommaso Ciampa is taking time away from social media.

Ciampa took to Instagram today and issued his first public comments since Johnny Gargano turned heel on him during the WWE NXT "Takeover: Portland" main event this past Sunday, to help NXT Champion Adam Cole retain the title.

"Time to block out the noise. I will be taking a hiatus from social media for the time being. Thank you all for your support during surgery and rehab, and for the incredible reception during my return and throughout the journey to Portland. [black heart emoji] [yellow heart emoji] #WeAreNXT [broken heart emoji]," Ciampa wrote.

Gargano has not commented since Sunday's heel turn. A Ciampa vs. Gargano match is rumored for "Takeover: Tampa" during WrestleMania 36 Week, but not confirmed.

