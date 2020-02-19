Next week's WWE NXT episode on the USA Network will feature Tommaso Ciampa vs. Austin Theory.

The match was made after Theory came to the ring on this week's NXT episode for a match, but Tommaso Ciampa came out before the opponent was introduced. Ciampa addressed Johnny Gargano's heel turn from "Takeover: Portland" and ended up destroying Theory after Theory tried to attack him.

NXT General Manager William Regal has also announced Finn Balor for next Wednesday's NXT show. Balor appeared in a pre-recorded promo on this week's NXT episode and touted is win over Gargano at Takeover, and warned everyone to pay attention to his next move, next week.

As noted, the March 4 NXT episode on the USA Network will feature Dakota Kai vs. Tegan Nox in a Steel Cage match.

