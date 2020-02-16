Triple H took to Twitter this evening to host a Q&A promoting the WWE NXT "Takeover: Portland" event.

When asked who would be the perfect fit for DX, Triple H named NXT Champion Adam Cole, Tommaso Ciampa and The Velveteen Dream, with Io Shirai receiving an honorable mention.

WWE Hall of Famer Shawn Michaels responded to the tweet and said Matt Riddle would also be a good fit.

"Whoa, whoa, whoa... Making executive decisions without me? @SuperKingofBros would be a strong candidate as well," Michaels wrote.

Triple H was also asked when a NXT Superstar will headline a WrestleMania event now that NXT has become a third brand for WWE. He pointed to how top Superstars have headlined WrestleMania after their runs in NXT, and said NXT has changed the business.

He wrote, "We have! Roman Reigns, Seth Rollins, Charlotte Flair, Becky Lynch. #WeAreNXT We've changed the business."

Triple H was also asked about NXT being around in the Attitude Era and if it would've been different.

He responded, "I don't think it would be much different... What I think made the attitude era great was a great in-ring product. What I think makes @WWENXT great is its in-ring product."

Triple H also said an announcement will be coming soon on the next NXT UK Takeover event. A fan asked about NXT UK holding a Takeover event in a new location, one that's not Blackpool or Cardiff. He said an announcement will be "coming very soon."

Remember to join us tonight at 6:30pm ET for live "Takeover: Portland" coverage. Triple H was asked what match he's most excited for tonight.

"There isn't one im not excited for. As always, @WWENXT start to finish. Any match can steal the show and tonight is no different," he wrote.

You can see Triple H's full pre-Takeover Twitter Q&A below:

