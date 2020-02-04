Singer and YouTube star Poppy will be performing live at the upcoming WWE NXT "Takeover: Portland" event.

Triple H took to Twitter today to announce that Poppy will be performing her "Fill The Crown" and "Anything Like Me" singles at Takeover, which will be the theme songs for the event.

"@WWENXT keeps getting louder... 'Fill The Crown' and 'Anything Like Me' by @Poppy aren't just #NXTLOUD theme songs... They're anthems that will be PERFORMED LIVE at #NXTTakeOver: Portland!! Get ready. #WeAreNXT," he tweeted.

Poppy responded to the tweet and wrote, "See you Feb 16th in Portland for #NXTTakeover! @wwenxt @TripleH"

Poppy is no stranger to WWE's black & yellow brand as she previously provided her "X" single as the official theme song for the NXT "Takeover: Phoenix" event last year during Royal Rumble weekend. She also let WWE use her "Scary Mask" single for a video package to promote Io Shirai for her match with Candice LeRae at "Takeover: Toronto" back in August during SummerSlam weekend. Her last appearance came on October 30 as she performed Shirai's entrance for her win over LeRae on the October 30 NXT TV episode.

NXT "Takeover: Portland" will take place on Sunday, February 16 from the Moda Center in Portland, Oregon, and will air live on the WWE Network.

Below is the current "Takeover: Portland" card, along with Triple H's full tweet, and two recent tweets from Poppy:

NXT Title Match

Tommaso Ciampa vs. Adam Cole (c)

NXT Women's Title Match

Bianca Belair vs. Rhea Ripley (c)

NXT Tag Team Titles Match

The BroserWeights vs. The Undisputed Era (Kyle O'Reilly, Bobby Fish) (c)

Street Fight

Dakota Kai vs. Tegan Nox

Finn Balor vs. Johnny Gargano