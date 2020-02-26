The March 11 WWE NXT episode on the USA Network will air live from the WWE Performance Center in Orlando.

Triple H appeared after this week's NXT episode at Full Sail University and announced the special Fan Appreciation Night event for March 11.

WWE is unable to run at Full Sail on March 11 because the school will be hosting their annual Hall of Fame Week from March 8-13, with an event being held that Wednesday at the NXT Arena.

Tickets to the Fan Appreciation Night at the Performance Center were given out for free, and are already gone. The pre-sale for the free tickets began tonight after NXT on the USA Network went off the air, but all tickets were gone in less than 10 seconds, according to a correspondent in attendance. The event is already told out, unless they released another set of tickets at 12:15am ET later tonight, but it's not likely.

This will be the second time NXT has ran at the WWE Performance Center in Orlando as the Halftime Heat 2019 event also took place at the facility. That match saw Ricochet, The Velveteen Dream and Aleister Black defeat NXT Champion Adam Cole, Tommaso Ciampa and Johnny Gargano.

Stay tuned for updates on the NXT Appreciation Night event on Wednesday, March 11 from the WWE Performance Center in Orlando. Below are the related tweets: