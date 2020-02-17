Triple H tweeted his live reactions to last night's WWE NXT "Takeover: Portland" event and had nothing but praise for the roster.

Regarding NXT North American Champion Keith Lee and Dominik Dijakovic, Triple H tweeted that we all won because of the match and the post-match show of respect.

He wrote, "We all win. #WeAreNXT. #NXTTakeOver"

The Game also had praise for Finn Balor and Johnny Gargano after their match, which Balor won.

He wrote, "Two of the best to ever walk through @WWENXT... what a match. #NXTTakeOver"

Triple H hyped up the WrestleMania 36 match between Charlotte Flair and NXT Women's Champion Rhea Ripley, also giving props to Bianca Belair for her performance in the loss to Ripley last night.

"@RheaRipley_WWE. Star. @BiancaBelairWWE. Star. @MsCharlotteWWE returning to the place that made her one. It's official... @RheaRipley_WWE vs. @MsCharlotteWWE for the #NXTWomensTitle at #WrestleMania!!!! #NXTTakeOver #WeAreNXT," he wrote.

Matt Riddle and Pete Dunne captured the NXT Tag Team Titles from Kyle O'Reilly and Bobby Fish last night, and Triple H reacted with excitement for The BroserWeights.

He wrote, "BROOOOO. Amazing!! NEW @WWENXT Tag Team Champions, @PeteDunneYxB @SuperKingofBros #NXTTakeOver #WeAreNXT"

Triple H kept the reaction short after The Undisputed Era, and Gargano, helped NXT Champion Adam Cole retain his title over Tommaso Ciampa in the main event.

"Undisputed. #NXTTakeOver," he tweeted.

Finally, Triple H returned to Twitter today to thank Poppy for her show-opening performance.

He wrote, "Top to bottom #NXTTakeOver was phenomenal. Thank you to @poppy for lending her sound to our night and kicking off the show the way we like it....LOUD! #WeAreNXT"

