Triple H revealed during last night's WWE NXT "Takeover: Portland" post-show media call that this was the highest-grossing WWE event in the city since the 2008 No Mercy pay-per-view.

Triple H pointed to how strong the NXT brand is as the new record for WWE at the Moda Center was set with no help from RAW or SmackDown this past weekend. Takeover was the only draw this weekend.

"I thought we had a great night tonight here in Portland for Takeover," Triple H said, opening the call. "This was the highest-grossing WWE event in Portland since 2008, which for me, I believe is really saying something. This has been a great market for us, but to come here to Portland with NXT for Takeover, with no RAW, SmackDown, or pay-per-view event attached to it, with no weekend of events attached to something to sort of draft off in any way, shape or form, which sometimes helps and sometimes is difficult when there's four shows or whatever, back-to-back.

"But for me, coming in here to Portland and having this event, doing the business that we did, is incredible. It's a testament to the talent, and the brand, and everything that it's doing, and I thought we had a spectacular show from start to finish."

The Moda Center was previously known as the Rose Garden. The 2008 No Mercy pay-per-view on October 5 of that year drew 9,527 fans. The WWE Unforgiven pay-per-view on September 12, 2004 drew a reported 10,000 fans to the same venue.

