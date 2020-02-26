WWE Hall of Famer Trish Stratus took to Twitter today and got fans to speculating on a possible program with Sasha Banks in the near future, perhaps for WrestleMania 36.

As seen below, the former WWE Women's Champion posted a tweet that shows the date of Thursday, March 19, and then flashes a quick shot of Trish facing off with Banks.

The graphic of the two facing off is a shot from the 2018 Women's Royal Rumble Match.

WWE has a rare Thursday night live event scheduled for March 19, from the Mobile Civic Center in Mobile, Alabama. This is being held on a Thursday night because it is a re-schedule from Sunday, August 25, 2019. Trish is not advertised for the blue brand live event but Banks is advertised to wrestle Naomi in a singles match.

WWE will be in New Orleans at the Smoothie King Center the next night, March 20.

There's no word yet on if WWE has plans for some sort of feud between Banks and Stratus, but Dave Meltzer recently reported that Banks was on the WrestleMania 36 card as of last week. There is no word on who her opponent will be. Banks has been out of action with a reported ankle injury and there's no word yet on when she will be medically cleared for a ring return.

Banks has not responded to or re-tweeted Trish's tweet as of this writing, which is interesting as she's often active on social media.

Stay tuned for updates on Banks' return and what Trish's tweet may be referring to. It's always possible that Trish is teasing some kind of WWE Network project or something related to her official website, which she is active with. WWE's new "Break It Down" episode with Trish will premiere on the WWE Network this Sunday, March 1.

You can see the full tweet below: