WWE NXT UK Superstar Tyler Bate is currently out of action with an injury.

The OTT Wrestling promotion announced today that Bate has been pulled from their Dead On event scheduled for this coming Sunday in Belfast.

"Due to recent injury, Tyler Bate will no long appear at #DeadOn. This is unavoidable in wrestling, Apologies #OTT," the promotion tweeted.

Bate and Trent Seven were scheduled to defend their OTT Tag Team Titles against The True Pros at the OTT Dead On event.

There's no word yet on details of the injury but Bate and Seven last teamed up at WWE Worlds Collide on January 25, for a loss to DIY. Moustache Mountain were also involved in a backstage segment with Finn Balor that same night. They then appeared on the WWE Watch Along stream for the Royal Rumble pay-per-view the next day. Seven would wrestle Balor on NXT TV later that week, but Bate was nowhere to be seen. PWInsider reports that there has been talk of Bate being injured over the last week or so, but nothing was confirmed, and that does not mean he wasn't injured during Royal Rumble weekend. As noted, there's no confirmation yet on when the injury occurred, but we will keep you updated.

Today's NXT UK episode on the WWE Network will feature Bate vs. Joseph Conners, but the match was taped in early January.

Bate has not commented on the injury as of this writing.

Stay tuned for updates on Bate's status. Below is the announcement from OTT: