- Above is the latest WWE Top 10 video, featuring the most embarrassing losses.

- Former TNA Knockouts Champion and Mae Young Classic competitor Madison Rayne turns 34 years old today while WWE NXT talent Dio Maddin turns 29.

Maddin, formerly known as Brennan Williams in NXT, was called up to the RAW announce team last year but after being taken out by WWE Champion Brock Lesnar, it was reported that he had returned to training at the WWE Performance Center in Orlando as he wanted to continue pursuing his in-ring career. There's no word yet on when Maddin will be back in the mix.

- Next Wednesday's episode of The Bump on WWE's digital platforms will be a special Valentine's Day edition of the show. Valentine's Day is next Friday. The special in-studio guests for next Wednesday will be Natalya and Tyson Kidd, as seen below: