- Above is video of Bobby Lashley reacting to his victory over R-Truth on Monday's RAW. Lashley said that he should have been in The Royal Rumble match and be on his way to headlining WrestleMania, but he plans to win the Tuwaiq Mountain Trophy Gauntlet Match this Thursday at WWE Super ShowDown.

"We're gonna win that and for the rest of the time here, we're gonna start punishing people and we're gonna take what we want," Lashley said. "You guys don't like us now? Just wait. Just wait."

- Speaking of Monday's RAW, Vince McMahon was reportedly not at the show, according to Dave Meltzer on Wrestling Observer Radio. McMahon has missed several shows lately due to his commitments with the XFL.

- Rap Superstar Drake appeared at tonight's Milwaukee Bucks vs. Toronto Raptors NBA game with two WWE Championship replica belts. Drake, who is a huge Raptors fan, brought the belts to troll the Bucks by reminding them that the Raptors are the defending NBA Champions, as seen below.

Drake is in the building and he brought the belt with him ?? pic.twitter.com/tiAuOaWy7v — TSN (@TSN_Sports) February 26, 2020

The gesture was likely also directed at Giannis Antetokounmpo of the Bucks, who is a big WWE fan and has demonstrated some of his pro wrestling skills in the past, as seen below: