WWE Chairman & CEO Vince McMahon was asked what he thinks of AEW now that they've been up for one year, and competing with WWE on Wednesday nights for a few months, during today's WWE Q4 & Full-Year 2019 earnings call with investors. The investor also pointed to how AEW is trying to fill a niche with edgier content, and asked Vince how he feels about that strategy, what it's done for the industry and how AEW in general has changed WWE business & content.

Vince said AEW has not changed WWE's business or content at all.

"AEW has not changed out content at all," Vince declared. "Because it's all about our characters, the storylines, and resolutions. So, it really hasn't changed our point of view in terms of what we present. We don't need more edgy content, as you call it. PG, we're one of the few programs out there that really is PG."

Vince also stated that the WWE NXT brand is competing with AEW on Wednesday nights.

"As far as NXT, we're competing," Vince said. "NXT is competing on Wednesday night with AEW, and doing extremely well. We're confident that NXT will continue on with its success."

You can read our full recap of today's earnings call here.