- Kassius Ohno vs. Jack Starz has been added to this Thursday's WWE NXT UK episode on the WWE Network. WWE just posted this video of Starz and Ohno having words at the WWE UK Performance Center in London last week, leading to Starz issuing the challenge.

This week's NXT UK episode on the WWE Network will have a special start time of 10am ET because of the WWE Super ShowDown event, which begins at 11am ET with the Kickoff pre-show. Thursday's episode will also feature The Hunt vs. The Grizzled Young Veterans, plus NXT UK Women's Champion Kay Lee Ray defending against Toni Storm in an "I Quit" main event.

- WWE stock was up 0.16% today, closing at $48.81 per share after opening at $48.65. Today's high was $49.77 and the low was $47.76.

- As noted, WWE Hall of Famer Ric Flair is celebrating his 71st birthday today. WWE Chairman & CEO Vince McMahon took to Twitter this afternoon to wish a Happy Birthday to The Nature Boy.

"Happy birthday to the limousine-riding, jet-flying, wheelin'-dealin', two-time #WWE Hall of Famer, @RicFlairNatrBoy! #Woo," Vince tweeted.

