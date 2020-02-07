WWE NXT Superstar Matt Riddle apparently has heat with Vince McMahon over social media issues, according to the Wrestling Observer Newsletter.

It was noted that Vince has issues with Riddle's social media posts and challenges issued with the social platforms, likely the knocks at WWE Champion Brock Lesnar and WWE Hall of Famer Bill Goldberg.

Regarding Lesnar, it was noted that he does not like Riddle for this same reason and Lesnar has "tremendous pull" with Vince.

Vince also reportedly sees Riddle as an "outside guy" and feels like Riddle has no respect for the hierarchy of the business, based on his challenges to Goldberg and Lesnar.

You can click here for our report on an alleged backstage Royal Rumble confrontation between Lesnar and Riddle.

It was alleged that Lesnar met Riddle backstage and said, "Kid, you might as well stop saying my name and tagging me in s--t because you and I will never work together. Ever."

There's no word yet on if these issues with Vince will lead to a de-push in NXT. Riddle and Pete Dunne recently won the 2020 Dusty Rhodes Tag Team Classic and will challenge NXT Tag Team Champions The Undisputed at "Takeover: Portland" next Sunday.

Source: Wrestling Observer Newsletter

