- YouTube fitness star Bradley Martyn recently filmed two videos with WWE SmackDown Superstars Sonya Deville and Mandy Rose. The first video, for their DaMandyz Donutz channel, can be seen above. This episode features Martyn taking Fire & Desire to Waba Grill for a post-workout meal. The other video, seen below, features a training session with the three.

- WWE Hall of Famer Sgt. Slaughter was at last night's WWE NXT episode from Full Sail University because he was in Orlando doing media appearances for WrestleMania 36, according to his Twitter page. Slaughter has been re-tweeting comments from fans who were excited to see him return to TV last night. Slaughter tweeted about being at NXT around 30 minute before the show hit the air on the USA Network. You can see Slaughter at ringside in the screenshot below:

- As noted, the custom WWE Title that Triple H sent to the NFL's Kansas City Chiefs for their Super Bowl LIV win made it to the team in time for Wednesday's victory parade. As seen below, the belt was front & center for the big celebration as quarterback Patrick Mahomes, tight end Travis Kelce, and others wore it during the parade.

This speech by Travis Kelce is everything you thought it would be and more: pic.twitter.com/xYwmnygXuF — SportsCenter (@SportsCenter) February 5, 2020

You had Patrick Mahomes dancing on a bus.



Andy Reid saying they'll be back.



And Travis Kelce giving us the best WWE promo since The Rock.



It was your #Chiefs Super Bowl Championship parade. pic.twitter.com/B5Q8GjhLH6 — Chris Roush (@ChrisRoush_KQ2) February 6, 2020