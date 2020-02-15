RevPro High Stakes took place last night at York Hall in London, England where Will Ospreay defeated Zack Sabre Jr. to become the new British Heavyweight Champion. Ospreay put away Sabre Jr. with hidden blade and then stormbreaker for the pinfall victory.

Afterwards, Ospreay announced his move from Jr. Heavyweight to the Heavyweight division.

"7 years put to rest. New British Heavyweight Champion. I will now officially make the jump and be competing in the Heavyweight division."

In NJPW, Ospreay has been wrestling some heavyweights since 2018, more recently working last year's G1 Climax, which is traditionally reserved for wrestlers in that division.

Ospreay lost the IWGP Jr. Heavyweight Championship to a returning Hiromu Takahashi at last month's Wrestle Kingdom 14. In response to the announcement, Takahashi wrote, "Congratulations Will Ospreay! But you don't want me anymore? [crying emoji]"

You check out Ospreay's big win in the clip below.

