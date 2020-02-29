WrestleCon has announced NJPW star Zack Sabre Jr. vs. MLW star and former WWE and Impact star Low Ki for the Mark Hitchcock Memorial SuperShow on April 2.

WrestleCon wrote, "The third & ?final? match announcement for the Wrestlecon Mark Hitchcock Memorial SuperShow is a dream match occurring for the first time ever on U.S. soil! Don't miss your chance to experience this one live! Tickets on sale at https://wrestlecon.com!"

The show is in honor of Mark Hitchcock who passed away in 2018. He worked for Highspots, a popular online retailer of professional wrestling and mixed martial arts figures, DVDs, apparel, belts, and wrestling gear.

Shingo vs. Bandido and Arez vs. Aramis vs. Laredo Kid vs. Black Taurus were announced earlier today.

It was also announced before that NWA World Heavyweight Champion Nick Aldis will be defending the NWA title against an opponent of his choice.

WrestleCon runs from Thursday, April 2 to Sunday, April 5 in Tampa, Florida. All live shows affiliated with WrestleCon will take place at the Ritz in Ybor City.

Below you can read WrestleCon's announcement: