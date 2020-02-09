- The video above is the latest Canvas 2 Canvas by artist Rob Schamberger. The subject is the late Ultimate Warrior.

- According to the Wrestling Observer Newsletter, the location of WrestleMania 37 will be announced tomorrow morning around 9 a.m.

- WWE is celebrating the Oscars today with reimagined movie posters of this year's nominees. Below you can see the posters:

Source: Wrestling Observer Newsletter

