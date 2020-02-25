- Above is video of WWE NXT Tag Team Champions The BroserWeights, The Velveteen Dream and Tommaso Ciampa celebrating 10 years of the brand during the weekend NXT live event in St. Paul, Minnesota.

The eight-man main event saw these four Superstars defeat The Undisputed Era when Ciampa pinned Bobby Fish with a Fairytale Ending.

- WWE Hall of Famer Ric Flair turns 71 years old today while Maria Kanellis turns 38.

- WWE Hall of Famer Alundra Blayze took to Twitter this week to poke fun at the "bad packaging" of a kid's costume for WWE Champion Brock Lesnar.

She wrote, "I'm sure I will never get this image out of my head. Does anyone else see this? #badpackaging?"

You can see the packaging below, along with comments from Heath Slater and Mickie James: