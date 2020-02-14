Happy Valentine's Day everyone! Welcome to Wrestling Inc's WWE 205 Live recap! Tonight's action-packed show will take place right after Friday Night SmackDown at 10 EST on the WWE Network. Be sure to chime in on your thoughts about tonight's show in the comments section below. Additionally, share our live coverage through social media. Make sure to click the REFRESH button to continue to get the most current up to date coverage. Below is what's on tonight's agenda.

Danny Burch and Oney Lorcan vs. The Singh Brothers

Ariya Daivari and The Brian Kendrick will team up

And much more!

To view last week's recap, click here

Commentators Jon Quasto and Aiden English welcome fans to a brand new episode of 205 Live! The first match of the night is announced.

Danny Burch and Oney Lorcan vs. The Singh Brothers

Before their match starts, The Singh Brothers take a moment to say hello to their hometown fans. Samir Singh says that Wayne Gretzky called them, and told them to have fun with their match and to "get the hell out of Canada." Samir rips his Vancouver Canucks jersey and reveals an L.A. Kings jersey that he has on underneath. Sunil takes his Canucks jersey off too and reveals that he is wearing a Toronto Maple Leafs jersey. The fans boo loudly in unison.

Lorcan and Burch's music hits. As they make their way down to the ring, The Singh Brothers leave the ring and attack them before the bell rings. As the bell rings, The Singh Brothers take the lead, by dictating the pace. Samir keeps Lorcan on the ground with a submission takedown. Lorcan reverses out of it and turns it into a pin. Samir kicks out at 2. Lorcan crawls over and tags in Burch. Burch and Samir brawl. Burch lands a European uppercut on Samir. Sunil comes in, and both brothers land a double superkick, then the Bollywood Blast on Burch. There's a cover, and Lorcan comes in to break it up in time. Burch climbs to the middle rope and lands a missile dropkick on Samir. With the double teamwork from both Burch and Lorcan, they land an implant DDT on Samir, cover, Burch and Lorcan pick up the win over the hometown "heroes."

Winners: Oney Lorcan and Danny Burch

Post-Match: Ariya Daivari and The Brian Kendrick make their way down to the ring to take out Lorcan and Burch. They bring in some chairs. The Singh Brothers make their way out of the ring.

It's announced that on next week's show, Joaquin Wilde and Raul Mendoza will have a rematch next week.

After, we see an interview that Lio Rush had after his match on NXT this past Wednesday. He is ready to face Jordan Devlin for the NXT Cruiserweight Championship this Wednesday.

Back to the ring, Kendrick and Daivari have the microphone and are talking smack towards the Vancouver audience. They believe that they are the 205 Live O.G.'s. They're waiting for their opponents. Their match is about to start.

Ariya Daivari & The Brian Kendrick vs. Tony Nese & Mike Kanellis

Kanellis sends Kendrick to the outside. Daivari and Nese are the two legal men in the ring. Nese lands a few punches before tripping up Daivari, cover, Daivari kicks out at 1. Nese flies off the second rope goes for a moonsault, and Kendrick moves Daivari out of the way in time. Kanellis is tagged in and Kendrick as well. Kanellis tosses Kendrick all around the ring. Kendrick fights back with a powerslam, cover, Kanellis kicks out. Daivari is tagged in. He is stomping away on Kanellis. After, Daivari puts Kanellis in a front face lock. Kanellis gets up and reverses out of the hold. Both men collide with a double clothesline. Nese lands a moonsault on Daivari after being tagged in. Nese with the cover, Daivari kicks out at 2. Kanellis and Nese with a combination knee strike/powerslam. Kendrick runs in and locks in the Captain's Hook on Kanellis. Nese climbs back into the ring and crashes into Kendrick. Nese climbs to the top rope, lands a 450 splash on Daivari, cover, Kendrick breaks the count. Kanellis back in the ring lands a superkick. Kendrick with Sliced Bread #2 off the ropes. Daivari climbs to the top with the frog splash, he covers Nese, Nese kicks out. Both Kendrick and Daivari grab chairs from underneath the ring. Lorcan and Burch head out to the ring. Nese rolls up Daivari (who is distracted). Nese and Kanellis pick up the win.

Winners: Tony Nese & Mike Kanellis

Post-Match: Burch and Lorcan retaliate against Kendrick and Daivari by attacking both men with chairs.

It's announced for next week's episode of NXT that Lorcan and Burch will face Kendrick and Daivari in a No DQ match.

That concludes this week's episode. Thanks for watching!



