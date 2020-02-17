- The WWE Performance Center posted this behind-the-scenes look at new WWE NXT Tag Team Champions The BroserWeights, Matt Riddle and Pete Dunne, and their win over Kyle O'Reilly and Bobby Fish at "Takeover: Portland" last night. Riddle and Dunne teamed up for the first time in the 2020 Dusty Rhodes Tag Team Classic, and won the tournament to earn the title shot at Takeover.

Riddle told the WWE PC YouTube cameras that he didn't see the pairing coming.

"I thought I'd be in this moment, I never thought I'd be in a Tag Team Titles match at Takeover," Riddle said before the match. "Never in my wildest dreams I thought I'd be in the tag team division. Winning the Dusty Cup was great and now getting a Tag Team Titles match, and yeah, it's pretty cool. Just didn't see it coming, curve ball."

Riddle had similar comments after the match, about how he didn't see his first title reign in WWE being like this. He then expressed interest in a possible WWE Network show with Dunne. Dunne also looked ahead to their futures.

"Obviously a big shout-out to Matt, this being his first title in WWE," Dunne said. "It's a special thing, you know, and I'm glad I got to share that with him. We got this, we got our golf cart, who knows what's next?"

- The final ratings for Friday's SmackDown on FOX episode will be delayed until tomorrow afternoon due to the President's Day holiday. This week's RAW numbers will be delayed until Wednesday. The numbers for WWE Backstage and Miz & Mrs. will be released on Thursday, instead of Wednesday, but there will be no delay in the numbers for AEW Dynamite and WWE NXT. On a related note, WWE stock updates will resume tomorrow due to the holiday.

- WWE 24/7 Champion Riddick Moss was ambushed at the Funko HQ in Everett, Washington earlier today. WWE tweeted this video of "Riddy Mo" receiving a private tour of the Funko HQ, when R-Truth tried to sneak up behind him, with referee John Cone.

Moss attacked first and took Truth out. Mojo Rawley then attacked Moss and tried to take the pin, but Truth broke it up. Moss ended up escaping with the title during the chaos, leaving Truth and Rawley to argue.