WWE has announced that AJ Styles is currently out of action indefinitely with a shoulder injury.

WWE added that Styles is recovering way ahead of doctor's projections. It was reported last week, via Wrestling Observer Radio, that the internal hope was that AJ would be back in the ring in 4-6 weeks. There's no word yet on if that timetable is still an option.

WWE also noted that AJ suffered the injury in the 30-Man Royal Rumble Match earlier this month, but they did not mention how he was injured by a Spear from WWE Hall of Famer Edge. You can click here for details on how the injury happened. While AJ suffered the injury while taking a Spear from Edge, he addressed the injury on his Mixer channel last week and said Edge "did nothing, absolutely 100% nothing wrong." You can click here for a recap of AJ's comments on the injury and his return from Mixer. He noted that he didn't expect to be out for very long, and that he was feeling a lot better. He also said he bets he will be back before they think he's ready. Before AJ's Mixer comments, it had been reported that AJ and WWE officials are optimistic that he will be back in time for WrestleMania 36, but that was before today's announcement was made.

Below is WWE's announcement confirming Styles' injury today:

