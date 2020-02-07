WWE has announced a big eight-man match for Monday's RAW episode.

The main event will see RAW Tag Team Champions Seth Rollins and Murphy team with The Authors of Pain to battle Kevin Owens, Samoa Joe and The Viking Raiders.

As noted, Monday's RAW from the Toyota Arena in Ontario, California will also feature WWE Women's Tag Team Champion Asuka vs. RAW Women's Champion Becky Lynch, with Becky's title on the line.

Below is WWE's full announcement on the main event for Monday: