The cruiserweights of WWE NXT will do battle with some of the original WWE 205 Live cruiserweights in a big 10-man Tag Team Elimination Captain's Challenge Match next month.

This coming Friday's WWE 205 Live will feature the Team Captains choosing their four partners. The captains will be Lio Rush representing NXT, and Tony Nese representing the 205 Live originals. The five-man teams will then do battle in the Captain's Challenge Elimination Match on a 205 Live episode in March to be confirmed later.

This Friday's 205 Live episode will also feature Nese vs. Rush in singles action.

Below is WWE's announcement on the Captain's Challenge match:

Captain's challenge next week! Next week, WWE 205 Live original Tony Nese will pick four partners to face a team chosen by NXT Cruiserweight Lio Rush for a 10-Man Elimination Match that will take place next month. Additionally, the former NXT Cruiserweight Champions will go one-on-one in a captain's match next week! Don't miss WWE 205 Live, next Friday at 10/9 C, streaming live on the award-winning WWE Network.

Stay tuned for updates on this week's 205 Live episode.