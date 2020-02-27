New WWE Universal Champion Bill Goldberg is headed to SmackDown on FOX tomorrow night.

Following his big title win over "The Fiend" Bray Wyatt in the main event of WWE Super ShowDown in Saudi Arabia earlier today, WWE has announced that the Hall of Famer champion will be returning to SmackDown at the TD Garden in Boston tomorrow night.

There's no word yet on what Goldberg will be doing tomorrow night, but WWE is teasing that The Fiend may be there to confront him. As we've noted, Roman Reigns vs. Goldberg is rumored for WrestleMania 36, so they could begin the build for that.

Below is WWE's announcement on Goldberg's return:

WWE previously announced that hometown star John Cena will return to SmackDown on this week's episode. It's rumored that Cena will be there to begin his WrestleMania 36 feud with The Fiend, but that wasn't confirmed.

Stay tuned for updates on this week's SmackDown.