The following injuries were announced coming out of this week's NXT episode on the USA Network, which are usually part of the storylines for the most part:

* Bianca Belair suffered a leg contusion in the post-match attack by Charlotte Flair. Camp said her status is "week to week"

* Dominik Dijakovic suffered a knee sprain in the loss to Cameron Grimes, which included the nightstick shot to the knee by Damian Priest. His status is also listed as "week to week" right now

