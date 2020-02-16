WWE has announced that they will hold their largest talent tryout in the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia in early June.

The four-day open talent tryout in Riyadh, Saudi Arabia, will feature up to 50 talents from the Kingdom.

"We are excited to return to Saudi Arabia following the success of our first tryout in 2018 where we recruited a variety of elite athletes from the Middle East, including standout talent Mansoor, who has already played a meaningful role in various WWE events in Saudi Arabia," Triple H said. "I have a message for every athlete and performer in Saudi Arabia who has a dream of becoming a WWE Superstar: WWE is coming to Riyadh to help you make that happen. This is your chance to take an opportunity and one day you could be walking down the ramp as a WWE Superstar while thousands of fans chant your name."

This will be WWE's second tryouts in the Kingdom. The first was held in Jeddah back in April 2018, and included WWE NXT Superstar Mansoor. Faisal Kurdi and Hussain Al Dagal were also signed, and continue to train at the WWE Performance Center in Orlando.

Below is WWE's full press release on the tryouts: