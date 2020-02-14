WWE has announced a No Holds Barred match for Monday's WWE RAW from the Angel of the Winds Arena in Everett, Washington.

The match will see two WWE veterans clash as Matt Hardy take on Randy Orton.

This match was made after Orton took out Matt with a steel chair shot to the head on this week's RAW. Matt had just confronted Orton over his recent attack to WWE Hall of Famer Edge.

It had appeared that the angle on this week's RAW was done to write Matt off WWE TV as his contract expires on March 1 and he's reportedly on his way out of the company. There's no word yet on if he has re-signed, or if WWE is just using him until March 1.

Below is the announcement on Monday's No Holds Barred match: