WWE has announced a No Holds Barred match for Monday's WWE RAW from the Angel of the Winds Arena in Everett, Washington.
The match will see two WWE veterans clash as Matt Hardy take on Randy Orton.
This match was made after Orton took out Matt with a steel chair shot to the head on this week's RAW. Matt had just confronted Orton over his recent attack to WWE Hall of Famer Edge.
It had appeared that the angle on this week's RAW was done to write Matt off WWE TV as his contract expires on March 1 and he's reportedly on his way out of the company. There's no word yet on if he has re-signed, or if WWE is just using him until March 1.
Below is the announcement on Monday's No Holds Barred match:
Matt Hardy to battle Randy Orton in No Holds Barred Match
This past Monday on Raw, Randy Orton subjected Matt Hardy to the same brutal Con-Chair-To that sent Edge out of Raw on a stretcher. Now, Hardy is coming for payback.
In the wake of Orton's heinous attack, the former Raw Tag Team Champion is now slated to battle The Apex Predator in a No Holds Barred Match, placing Orton directly on a collision course with his most recent victim — to say nothing of a Superstar who refuses to take the abuse lying down. After all, Hardy is as much a trailblazer as Edge, and his history is almost completely entwined with that of The Rated-R Superstar. Then again, Randy Orton seems to take a particular delight in destroying legends these days. He'll be more than happy to do it again.
Tune in to Raw this Monday, live at 8/7 C on USA Network.