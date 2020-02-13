WWE has announced that Roman Reigns will be in tag team action with a mystery partner during Friday's SmackDown on FOX episode.

As noted earlier tonight, Reigns had a back & forth on Twitter with John Morrison and The Miz, who also took shots at The Usos. Morrison apparently knocked The Usos for not being able to get into Canada for this week's show in Vancouver, British Columbia, due to past legal issues.

WWE has confirmed an "impending absence" from this week's SmackDown by The Usos. They also announced that Reigns will have to find a mystery partner to go up against Miz and Morrison on tomorrow's blue brand episode from Rogers Arena in Vancouver.

Friday's SmackDown on FOX will also feature Carmella challenging SmackDown Women's Champion Bayley for the title, plus footage from the Valentine's Day date between Otis and Mandy Rose.

Below is WWE's announcement on the mystery partner match, along with the Twitter back & forth that now includes a new reply from Morrison:

The Miz & John Morrison come calling for Roman Reigns The Miz & John Morrison have certainly found their swagger since reuniting and now are strutting right into The Big Dog's yard. Recent individual wins against Kofi Kingston & Big E have given The Miz & John Morrison confidence heading into WWE Super ShowDown and apparently enough of it that "The Dirt Sheet" duo turned their attention to The Usos' impending absence from this Friday's SmackDown. Roman Reigns stood up to defend The Bloodline and fired back against the pair's social media taunts. The Miz & John Morrison remained unphased and unfettered, setting the stage for a showdown with Reigns with one last jab. Now Reigns must find a teammate to head into battle with The Miz & John Morrison. Who will The Big Dog turn to for this tag team clash? Have the A-Lister and The Guru of Greatness bit off more than they can chew? Catch the massive collision of blue brand Superstars on Friday Night SmackDown at 8/7 C on FOX.

I doubt anyone has seen your terrible movies, let alone care if you actually make the show. But if you do make it, stop by and get your ass whooped real quick, again. #HobbsAndShaw 😉 #Smackdown https://t.co/7mV8boEJCj — Roman Reigns (@WWERomanReigns) February 13, 2020

Lol, @wweusos it's easy to put us on blast when you know you're not gonna be around in Canada to back up anything you say... I guess that's what it means to be LOCKED DOWN... or locked out- #JohnnyTimbits https://t.co/1XTFDmSHMn — John Morrison (@TheRealMorrison) February 13, 2020

Yo! I thought you quit the business years ago! Ha, welcome back!



P.S. ass-whooping waiting for you too! https://t.co/bTRca0Tmq4 — Roman Reigns (@WWERomanReigns) February 13, 2020