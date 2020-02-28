Roman Reigns vs. WWE Universal Champion Bill Goldberg is now official for WrestleMania 36.

As noted, tonight's SmackDown on FOX opened with Reigns interrupting Goldberg's in-ring segment, declaring that he is next. Goldberg was making his first appearance since defeating "The Fiend" Bray Wyatt for the title at WWE Super ShowDown in Saudi Arabia on Thursday. WWE later confirmed the match for WrestleMania.

WrestleMania 36 takes place in less than 35 days on April 5 from Raymond James Stadium in Tampa, FL. The Kickoff pre-show will begin at 5pm ET that day and will run for two hours.

Below is the updated announced card for WrestleMania 36:

WWE Title Match

Drew McIntyre vs. Brock Lesnar (c)

WWE Universal Title Match

Roman Reigns vs. WWE Hall of Famer Bill Goldberg (c)

NXT Women's Title Match

Charlotte Flair vs. Rhea Ripley (c)