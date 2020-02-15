WWE has announced that Bobby Lashley and Angel Garza will face Rusev and Humberto Carrillo on Monday's WWE RAW episode.

WWE noted that Lana and Zelina Vega will be watching the match.

WWE also announced that RAW Tag Team Champion Seth Rollins will hold a "sermon" during Monday's RAW on the USA Network. WWE said Rollins will "preach to the masses" and lay out his path to salvation.

As noted, Monday's RAW from the Angel of the Winds Arena in Everett, Washington will also feature a No Holds Barred match between Matt Hardy and Randy Orton.

Below is WWE's announcement on the new tag team match and Rollins segment: