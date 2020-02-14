King Baron Corbin will not be competing on tonight's WWE SmackDown.

WWE announced a storyline fine to Corbin this afternoon on Twitter, for pouring the drink on the fan in the crowd on last week's SmackDown episode. The fan, clearly a plant, was a Roman Reigns supporter and that led to Reigns coming out for a brawl with Corbin to set up their Steel Cage match at WWE Super ShowDown on February 27.

"Per WWE Management, due to unprofessional conduct displayed by WWE Superstar King Corbin last Friday night on #SmackDown, King Corbin has received a heavy fine and has been barred from competing on SmackDown this week," WWE's Twitter statement read.

As noted, tonight's SmackDown from Rogers Arena in Vancouver will see Reigns team with a mystery partner to battle The Miz and John Morrison in tag team action. The Usos are also off tonight's show as they aren't able to enter Canada due to past legal troubles.

You can see WWE's announcement below, which notes that Corbin has received a "heavy fine" for last week's unprofessional conduct, which is also barring him from competing tonight. There's no word yet on if Corbin will be at the arena.